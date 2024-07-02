Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 45,490 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after buying an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 57,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

