Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 504,642 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504,642 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $86,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $91.27. 350,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

