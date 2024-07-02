Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,263 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.89. The stock had a trading volume of 151,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

