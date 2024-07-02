Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 71,887 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $608,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 291,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,590. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

