Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI remained flat at $42.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 246,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.