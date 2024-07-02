Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 95,694 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $90,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $49,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.91. 40,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,029. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

