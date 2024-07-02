Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,199 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $75,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,543. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day moving average is $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

