Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Talbot Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

