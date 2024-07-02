AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

