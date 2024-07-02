AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

