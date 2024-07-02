AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

KWR opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

