AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,199 shares of company stock worth $1,051,145 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

