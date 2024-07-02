AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 389.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,906 shares of company stock worth $1,696,845. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

