AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

