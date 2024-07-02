AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.