AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

