AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE MHO opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

