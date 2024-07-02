AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 4.4 %
NYSE WD opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.55.
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.89%.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
