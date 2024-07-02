AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.