AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 104,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

