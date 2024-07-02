AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $19,533,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 93.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $431,894.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

