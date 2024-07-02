AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185,702 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

