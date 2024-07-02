AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,221 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

