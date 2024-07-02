AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,950 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

