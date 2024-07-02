AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CEIX stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

