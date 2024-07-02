AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 719.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 166,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 33.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 102,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.