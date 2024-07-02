AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

