AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

