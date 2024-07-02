AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

