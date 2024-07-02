AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $305,000 Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

