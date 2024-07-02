AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

