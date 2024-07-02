AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,500. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

