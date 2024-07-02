AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 283.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

