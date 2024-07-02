AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.01.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

