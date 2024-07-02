AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

