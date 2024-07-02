AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

