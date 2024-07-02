AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 59,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.5 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.