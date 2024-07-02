Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.66. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 21,324 shares traded.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.
