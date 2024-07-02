Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 4,710 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total value of $1,721,580.90.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 102,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,289,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.