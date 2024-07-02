American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.