Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.65 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.