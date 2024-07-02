AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $204.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.74. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

