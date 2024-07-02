Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

