Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $66.00 Average PT from Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMPH opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
