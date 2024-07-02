Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 309.38

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.38 ($3.91).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Shore Capital lowered NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group
NatWest Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group
In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($609.37). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.