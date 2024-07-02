Analysts Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price at $118.69

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

