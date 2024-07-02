Art de Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123.21 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 78.2% against the US dollar. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $123.21 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00669518 USD and is down -17.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,021,766.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

