Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHXFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203,672.70, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

