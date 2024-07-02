Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

