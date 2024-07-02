Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at $89,657,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,147 shares of company stock worth $50,166,202. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $178.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

